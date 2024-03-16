She was discharged from the Termini Imerese hospital after being treated and recovered. For transport home, the family members turned to a private company, but during the transfer into the ambulance the stretcher overturned and the 85-year-old woman fell hitting her head. She was immediately taken back to the emergency room, hospitalized but she died following the head haemorrhage. The family members have filed a complaint with the Termini Imerese prosecutor's office and are assisted by the lawyer Francesco Paolo Sanfilippo. The prosecutor on duty Concetta Federico has already ordered the seizure of the body in view of the autopsy.