Termini Imerese, framework agreement signed. Fiom: “A 12-year long dispute is over”

“Today, August 12, 2024 is a very important day for workers in the ex Fiat plant in Termini Imerese“. This was stated by Samuele Lodi, national coordinator of Fiom-Cgil Mobility Sector and Roberto Mastrosimone of the national Fiom, explaining that it is a day that has been pursued for over 12 years by the current 540 employees of Blutec in extraordinary administration. “With a very long negotiation, which has intensified in recent months, we have managed to find a solution for everyone: 350 will be trained and retrained and then reemployed as part of the Pelligra group’s industrial project; the remaining 190, remaining under the extraordinary administration, will be able to benefit from the isopension tool for a maximum period of 7 years that will guarantee everyone access to pension requirements. A very long and very complicated dispute that has found its solution thanks to the contribution of all the interlocutors involved: the Extraordinary Administration and its Commissioners and consultants who in recent years have always operated by seeking discussion and the necessary agreements with trade unions without disruptions and/or unilateral decisions; the Pelligra group that won the tender, presenting a plan for the redevelopment of the area and subsequently for reindustrialization by engaging 350 workers; the Region of Sicily with the choice made in 2022 to allocate 30 million euros specifically intended for active and passive policies for former Termini Imerese workers.

In the last few days, the Region has always agreed to allocate the resources to the Extraordinary Administration that has made itself available to undertake the path of the early retirement for those workers not interested in the reindustrialization plan and who will mature the pension requirements within the next seven years; the trade unions and all the workers who in all these long years have always worked exclusively to reach an agreement that included a ‘real’ industrial plan and, in any case, to find a solution for all 540 workers, rejecting any eventual collective dismissal procedure”.

The political agreement, explains the trade union, “envisages at least two technical steps: the first of the attribution of the 350 workers to Pelligra on November 1st and the second of access to the early retirement of the 190 workers who will then reach the necessary requirements on January 1st 2025. The necessary in-depth discussions with the trade unions on the industrial plan will be held with the Pelligra group. For Fiom, today’s agreement is an excellent result because it has always supported the need to leave no one alone. One of the longest and most complicated disputes in the history of corporate crises is being closed, and it is also located in one of the most critical industrial areas of our country. Fiom will continue to work so that Pelligra’s industrial prospect is long-term and over time involves even more workers, providing answers to the employment needs of the territory, starting with the nearly 200 workers of the former related industries. In this regard, Fiom will insist on an extension of the Crisis Area, opening up the possibility of continuing with social safety nets for them, and then for their re-employment.”

Urso, historic turning point in Termini Imerese, 540 workers saved

“A historic turning point for Sicily, the confirmation that we are on the right path for the industrial rebirth of the country”. This is what the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, notes, commenting on the framework agreement between the extraordinary commissioners, INPS, Pelligra, the trade unions and the Sicily Region that saves all 540 workers. Urso thanks the trade unions “for having believed in the government’s action” and assures that “no one will be left behind. Termini Imerese will be a model of what we will do together in this legislature to reaffirm the role of Italian business and work”.