During the morning of today, September 17, a body was found at around 12pm on the tracks of Rome’s Termini station. Trenitalia reports this, specifying that traffic has slowed down since 12.25 due to the discovery of a deceased person. The judicial authority intervened immediately to carry out the investigations required by current legislation.

At the moment traffic is still significantly slowed down and suspended between platforms 6 and 10. High Speed, Intercity and Regional trains may record a longer travel time of up to 90 minutes and may be subject to variations. The high-speed trains FR 9311 Torino Porta Nuova (8.40) – Napoli Centrale (15.03) and FR 9640 Napoli Centrale (12.55) – Milano Centrale (17.30) stop at Roma Tiburtina instead of Roma Termini.