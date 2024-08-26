Terminator Zero is the new animated TV series from Netflix arriving on the video distribution platform, and it is presented in these hours with a new particularly violent trailernot for nothing classified as “NSFW”, i.e. not to be seen at work.

The release of the series on Netflix is almost here: the launch is scheduled for this week, precisely on August 29th, a tribute to the date that, in the series’ lore, corresponds precisely to Judgment Day, the day in which Skynet launches the large-scale nuclear attack that annihilates human civilization.

This is an anime-style series produced by the well-known company Production IGknown for a large number of popular titles such as the Patlabor movies, Ghost in the Shell, Jin-Roh, the FLCL series, Kaiju No. 8 and also animations for several video games (Xenogears, Persona 5).