Terminator Zero is the new animated TV series from Netflix arriving on the video distribution platform, and it is presented in these hours with a new particularly violent trailernot for nothing classified as “NSFW”, i.e. not to be seen at work.
The release of the series on Netflix is almost here: the launch is scheduled for this week, precisely on August 29th, a tribute to the date that, in the series’ lore, corresponds precisely to Judgment Day, the day in which Skynet launches the large-scale nuclear attack that annihilates human civilization.
This is an anime-style series produced by the well-known company Production IGknown for a large number of popular titles such as the Patlabor movies, Ghost in the Shell, Jin-Roh, the FLCL series, Kaiju No. 8 and also animations for several video games (Xenogears, Persona 5).
The series is coming soon
The new trailer is decidedly violent, with splatter scenes that clearly show the tone adopted for this anime-style reinterpretation.
As seen in the first trailer, which takes up the original features of Terminator but filters them into anew opticstelling the war between humans and machines from a different point of view and with an original narrative.
There history Terminator Zero takes us back to 1997, when a human resistance fighter is sent back in time to protect a scientist who is developing a new AI capable of competing with Skynet, which may represent a hope against the latter’s excessive power.
In short, it is a reinterpretation of the original idea of Terminator, which takes up the concept of time travel and the resulting paradoxes, but modifying several aspects. At this point, all that remains is to wait for the launch of the series, scheduled for Thursday, August 29th.
