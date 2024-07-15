We are just one month away from the launch of Terminator Zerothe anime of the acclaimed action and time travel series. Although we had already seen a couple of trailers, It was not until today that Netflix shared the first official trailer for this production.

Unlike the rest of the series, Terminator Zero will leave aside the conflict with John Connor, and take us to Japan. Here, a new cast will give us a never-before-seen look at this universe, even if some concepts are repeated, such as someone from the future trying to save an important person from the present.

Terminator Zero will arrive on Netflix on August 29positioning itself as one of the most anticipated productions for the summer season. Production IG, a studio that has worked on anime such as Kaiju No. 8 and Haikyuu!!is in charge of this project. In related topics, you can learn more about the new Terminator game here.

Author’s Note:

After everything that has happened to the series in recent years, Terminator Zero It looks like a pretty interesting production that would bring this property to a new audience. While Production IG hasn’t done the best work lately, I’m confident in this project.

Via: Netflix