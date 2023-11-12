













Its tentative name is Terminator: the Anime Series and is the creation of Production IG, one of the best-known animation houses in Japan. It still lacks a release date or window.

However, Netflix says that Terminator: the Anime Series will be available ‘soon’. Other information available is that it will comprise eight episodes and the direction falls to Masashi Kudou.

Mattson Tomlin also participates as creative and executive producer as well as screenwriter. Other executive producers around the Skydance company are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. There are a few details of his story.

To begin with, it is not an adaptation of any of the films but rather an original production with new characters.

In Terminator: the Anime Series 2022 is the scene of a war between humans and machines that has lasted decades.

Humanity can barely survive in the face of an endless mechanical army. Meanwhile in 1997 Skynet becomes aware of itself and begins its war against the world. But something unexpected happens.

A soldier from the future arrives in the past with a mission in Terminator: the Anime Series. She must protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who is working on a new Artificial Intelligence system designed to compete with Skynet.

It is in this way that he can prevent it from attacking humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of creating him a murderer, also from the future, is sent to hunt him down. This will also alter the fate of three children.

