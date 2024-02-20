During Nacon Connect 2024a new presentation event that brings together numerous announcements and trailers regarding the catalog of upcoming titles from the publisher in question, there will also be space for the new game Terminatorswhich should be a open world survival developed by the Italian division of the label in question.

There is no other information at the moment, except the postponement to February 29, 2024 and the Nacon Connect 2024 presentation event, during which the new Terminator will probably be shown with a trailer, but we know that it will be a survival game with a large and open setting.

In addition to the genre and the open world structure, the other detail is that it is a game developed by Nacon Studio Milan, therefore a “made in Italy” production which should show what the development team in question is capable of.