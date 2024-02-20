During Nacon Connect 2024a new presentation event that brings together numerous announcements and trailers regarding the catalog of upcoming titles from the publisher in question, there will also be space for the new game Terminatorswhich should be a open world survival developed by the Italian division of the label in question.
There is no other information at the moment, except the postponement to February 29, 2024 and the Nacon Connect 2024 presentation event, during which the new Terminator will probably be shown with a trailer, but we know that it will be a survival game with a large and open setting.
In addition to the genre and the open world structure, the other detail is that it is a game developed by Nacon Studio Milan, therefore a “made in Italy” production which should show what the development team in question is capable of.
The next “big project” about Terminator
The Terminator survival project was announced with a first teaser trailer in 2022, but since then there hasn't been much information about it, while in the meantime we published the review of Terminator: Dark Fate, another title within the videogame relaunch of the franchise .
What we know is that this survival project is considering the next “big title” taken from the world of Terminator, destined to further relaunch the franchise in this media sphere.
This too is set in the post-apocalyptic world, therefore evidently after the outbreak of the war between humans and machines, where a group of survivors must try to stay alive following Judgment Day, but before the creation of the Resistance led by John Connor .
