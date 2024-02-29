For the occasion we saw a cinematic trailer, which you can find below, and the early access release date on Steam was announced for October 24, 2024 followed by the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, currently without a release date.

As promised, the presentation of took place during Nacon Connect 2024 Terminator: Survivors (formerly known by the code name Terminator Survival Project), the open world survival based on the famous sci-fi film series Terminator and developed by Nacon Studio Milan .

The first details on Terminator: Survivors

According to the first official details, Terminator: Survivors is an open world survival game based on an original story, placed chronologically after the second film of the film series.

Players take on the role of a group of Judgment Day survivors in a story mode that they can take on in single player or cooperatively, where we will be called to face a myriad of dangers in a post-apocalyptic world, with the machines of Skynet that will hunt us relentlessly and the dangers represented by other humans who will want to compete for the few resources available. Additionally, throughout the game we will meet new characters and old acquaintances for fans, discovering more about how John Connor's resistance was born.