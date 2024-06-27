The idea of ​​constantly surviving hunted by terminators is the basis of the first two films, and translates well into a video game mechanic and atmosphere, in which to reproduce this sensation of constant pursuit, of being hunted by a deadly and inexorable enemy.

The developers of the Italian team have therefore explained something more about the ideas behind the project. In particular, the CEO and Creative Director Marco Ponte reported that the idea of ​​a survival game set in the Terminator universe had already been alive for a long time, because the setting seems particularly suitable for a title of this kind.

Nacon Milan has published a new one video diary on Terminator: Survivors the new survival-style video game based on the famous sci-fi series, in which we discover something more about the connections with films, inspirations behind the game design and other features of the game.

A period little explored by films

Furthermore, the period staged in the game, namely the years after the Day of Judgement but prior to the events that led to the rise of John Connor’s Resistance, have never been fully explored and therefore represent a great opportunity for a video game.

Art director Mauro Ferrari explains more about the setting in the video.

This is established in the USA, with a world-building that is as realistic as possible. The first Terminator film was a great source of inspiration, and those of James Cameron in general, complete with careful study of photography and the choice of colors from the first chapter to be reproduced in the game.

The action scenes and the general style of the more dynamic phases were taken from the second film, but there are also other sources of inspiration taken from productions between the 80s and 90s.

Ponte then explained that there are various human factions survivors to interact with, each governed by their own beliefs, habits and rules, and also by their own interpretation of Skynet and what is happening in the world.

Encounters with factions and clashes in general require different and rather tactical approaches in order to survive: you can choose to act stealthily or on the attack, but you need to calculate your actions based on the resources available, and these are notoriously scarce in the game.

The developers also reiterated that Terminator: Survivors will be released in early access initially, seen as a better system to ensure a higher level of quality for the full version, as well as to involve the community in the development from the beginning, also to have immediate feedback on balancing and other features.

As we’ve seen, the Early Access date is set for October 24, 2024 on Steam, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions to follow. In the past few days, we’ve seen new images and details about the story, game world, and gameplay.