The reason for the delay in the release is the classic one, that is, the developers they need “more time to build a post-apocalyptic world worthy of the franchise and provide an experience that fully meets players’ expectations.” In short, a few more months are needed to properly prepare the game before releasing it to the public.

Nacon and Nacon Studio Milan have announced the Highly anticipated Terminator: Survivors postponed which will no longer make it to 2024. More precisely, the early access launch on PC (Steam) was scheduled for October 24, 2024, but it has been postponed to 2025 on a date yet to be determined.

Nacon’s statements

Marco Ponte, CEO and Creative Director of Nacon Studio Milan, said: “This postponement of the game’s release was a difficult decision to make, however we believe that this additional time will allow us to ensure that our vision of the post-apocalyptic world of Terminator meets the expected level of quality.”

Ponte, on behalf of all of Nacon Studio Milan, also took advantage of the opportunity to thank the players who enthusiastically welcomed Terminator: Survivors: “We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to work on such an iconic franchise as Terminator and can’t wait to reveal more to you. Thank you all for your support… We’ll be back.”

For the rest we remind you that Terminator: Survivors is in development for PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5. As always in these cases, the postponement may be unfortunate, but if the result is a better game it is certainly welcome. If you are interested in knowing more about the game, read our preview.