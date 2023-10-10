Four years after its debut, developer Teyon’s Terminator: Resistance is set to receive a Complete Edition on Xbox Series X/S – bundling together the base game and Annihilation Line DLC (which was previously unavailable on the console) for release on 27th October this year .

Terminator: Resistance originally released back in 2019, whisking players away to a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles – some 31 years after the events of Terminator: Judgment Day – for some first-person shooting action as they, in the role of resistance fighter Jacob Rivers , helped mount an assault against the Terminator menace.

Former Eurogamer editor-in-chief Wesley Yin-Poole wasn’t too keen on the game when he reviewed it back in 2019, calling it “so generic that it has dissolved in my memory like a Skip on my tongue” – and that’s despite Terminator: Resistance somehow managing to shoe-horn in two “inexplicably cringe” first-person sex scenes along the way.

Terminator: Resistance – Complete Edition announcement trailer.

Still, for all its low-budget wobbliness, Wes did concede it offered some “decent fan service for Terminator fans”, so if you’re a Terminator fan looking to be serviced, then Resistance’s new Complete Edition might be perfect for you!

Alongside the base game, it includes 2021’s Annihilation Line “narrative expansion” – previously a PlayStation 5 exclusive on consoles – which takes place mid-way through the main story campaign as Rivers teams up with Resistance hero Kyle Reese to take on the likes of the T-600 and HK Centurion as they venture to new areas of post-apocalyptic California.

Additionally, the Complete Edition will feature the formerly PC-exclusive Infiltrator Mode – a prequel to the main campaign, giving players the chance to control an Infiltrator as they try and terminate Commander Ramirez – when it arrives on 27th October.