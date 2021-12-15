There will be a single player campaign and multiplayer matches for up to 4 people.

The Terminator universe will become a great battlefield for fans of the real time strategy can enjoy a video game in which humans and synthetics fight to the death over the ruins of an already devastated future world. This is the premise of Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance, a video game that will put us at the controls of three “diverse factions” with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Developed by Cats Who Play, the single-player campaign of this Terminator-based RTS will star a human commander from the Founders faction, but in skirmishes and battles online for up to 4 players we can also embody the synthetics of Legion and the Resistance. Among the most striking features of the game, it stands out that it will have a certain point of survival, as resources will be very limited, so we will have to decide well what to do so as not to be defenseless.

“Take part in complex and realistic battles in which your tactical decisions they are vital for survival and final victory “, reads the official description of this video game announced for now only for PC.” Use a variety of military equipment, vehicles and types of ammunition in your battles against the enemy. Recruit and train new units, assign new skills, and acquire better weapons and equipment, “continues the synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance.

Those responsible for this new RTS also promise to take us to a battlefield that will have a lot to say in combat, as we can tear down large buildings to alter the scenery or even take down enemies. On the other hand, even our weapons will suffer damage or system failures that can cause them to cause less damage or even fail at the most unexpected moment. That is why it will be important to take good care of the team and invest the resources well so as not to be sold out.

For now with no approximate release date beyond a generic “coming soon”, Dark Fate – Defiance will feature 1v1, 2v1 and 2v2 multiplayer battles.

