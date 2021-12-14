Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance will be the new game set in the universe of Terminator, and who prepares to revolutionize the brand. The title was announced during the live event of Home of Wargamers, and it will be by Slitherine.

Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance is the result of a collaboration with Skydance, which began before the announcement of the film Terminator Dark Fate. Slitherine’s marketing director, Marco A. Minoli, explained that the publisher had noticed that gamers who grew up with science fiction classics, and now in their thirties, made up the bulk of the strategy game-loving audience.

The soil was therefore fertile for the license agreements on Terminator, having already concluded those for a title Battlestar Galactica is one of Starship Troopers. Skydance was preparing for the announcements of Dark Fate, so the collaboration with Slitherine fell like a bean and made perfect sense.

According to Minotti, Defiance “It’s simply the greatest thing we’ve ever done,” and the Russian developers too Cats Who Play they started working on the title. The marketing director went on to say that while licensing agreements usually tend to be enough detached in terms of intellectual property involvement, the collaboration between Slitherin and Skydance for this new game is incredibly tight.

The desire of the production companies is that Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance has a firm place in the future of the brand and the franchise. Director James Cameron has already planned other projects to include spin-offs about it, for example one anime series.

Defiance fits into the universe between the “present” of Dark Destiny and the future controlled by Legion in 2042. Its main campaign will put players in charge of the Founders, a faction of former US military fighting against the Legion, while the latter is rising to power. Some of the factions will be playable in mode multiplayer.

The title focuses on formation of an army and its positioning on the battlefield, including the ability to capture buildings, place them on different floors, and destroy them in combat.

Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance is coming to PC during the second half of 2022. While the film it is based on didn’t have much box office success in 2019, the title looks promising and could make the franchise stand out in the positive.

Still speaking of Terminator, we remind you that a few months ago the streaming platform Netflix has announced that it is working on an anime dedicated to the franchise.