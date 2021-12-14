Slitherine announced Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance, one strategic in real time developed by the Russians of Cats Who Play, set in the world of Terminator. The game follows the war between the last humans and the Legion synthetic machine network.

In the single player campaign the player controls one of the leaders of the Founder faction who has the objective of stopping the Legion plan. The troops that make up our army will follow us for the entire campaign. To avoid repetition, the game was focused on units and their role in battles, rather than building buildings and finding resources. So the clashes will be realistic and will require you to manage equipment, vehicles and ammunition, rather than searching for materials. Will we be able to prevent mankind from being exterminated?

In the multiplayer mode, playable 1v1, 2v1 and 2v2, three distinct factions will be selectable: Founder, Legion and Resistance. Let’s see some pictures of the game:

“Terminator is one of the few intellectual properties that has managed to cross generational boundaries by becoming an enduring universal phenomenon. We’re trying to create an experience that encompasses both the depth of modern sci-fi storytelling and the fast-paced gameplay of modern real-time strategy. All while remaining faithful to our roots, as producers of complex strategy games,“said Slitherine CMO Marco Minoli regarding the announcement of Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance.

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is in development for PC. It will be released in 2022, on a date yet to be decided.