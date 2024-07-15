Terminator Zero is an anime produced by Production IG (Kimi ni Todoke, Kaiju No. 8) which will be a Netflix exclusive. A special poster and a teaser of just a few seconds were shared that already left us in shock. Below are the release details.

Terminator Zero will premiere on Netflix on August 29, 2024.

While we still don’t know the moral conflict and chaos due to artificial intelligence, the teaser gave us a glimpse of a society falling apart and that the battles will be crucial in the installment, Terminator Zero comes with a lot of action.

The trailer introduced us to the protagonist soldier —who also narrates the trailer—, alongside key character Dr. Malcolm Lee. He also gave us a glimpse of the artificial intelligences that could end the world, however, the key art that was shared raises more questions as it shows a robotic hand holding a child’s hand in a fiery setting.

We can definitely expect some outlandish twists and turns, along with mysteries and moral dilemmas. The premiere is just around the corner! And we are sure that Production IG will surprise us in a good way.

Terminator Zero is a summer 2024 anime, and it is a Netflix exclusive.

Previously, some official images of the installment had been shared, introducing us to the main characters as well as an uncertain outlook.

Terminator Zero: What will the anime be about?

The new story takes place in the original universe of Terminatorbut it will not focus on the characters we already know but will present nine roles that will tell us a mess with space-time travel.

A soldier will be the protagonist who tries to balance the past, so as not to fail in the future. Malcolm Lee is a scientist who developed an artificial intelligence system, which had to compete directly with Skynet, which was created in 1997 and became self-aware and started a brutal war against humanity.

However, Lee will have to think more carefully about the moral implications of his creation while he is pursued by a killer from the future who alters the destinies of his three children.

The present is 2022 and by this time humans have already fought for decades, there are still civilian survivors and army forces, however, there is no hope, because of this, the soldier will have to intervene and make a place for herself between Lee and the machines.

