The year has started somewhat complicated in terms of the world of hollywoodgiven that the deaths of some well-known actors in the media have been reported, including someone who participated in Forrest Gump. However, this is not all, since the report emerged that Earl Bon of Terminator He had his last days a short time ago, passing away at the age of 81.

It is reported that boen died on thursday January 5 in Hawaii. the magazine of Variety reports that the actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer in the fall of 2022. It continues to be noted that he is survived by his wife Cathyhis stepdaughter Ruby and their grandchildren kimmy greedy Y Kimo Harbin. Who at the moment do not want to share many details.

In Terminator, of James Cameron appears as the Dr Peter Silbermana criminal psychologist hired by the police to question Kyle Reese and hear his story about the killing machines of the future. In the second he reprises the role, and in the third he makes a final cameo appearance, coming face to face with Terminator of arnold once again.

On television he participated in shows like Kojak, Hawaii Five-O, The Jeffersons and Buck Rogers. He also had guest appearances on Seinfeld, M*A*S*H, St. Elsewhere, Night Court, Growing Pains, Hillstreet Blues, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Murder, She Wrote. , Tales from the Crypt and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, this type of news is very sad, especially when they are people who live in the memories of many people, and of course, Terminator is a franchise that many will always have in their memories.