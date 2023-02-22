Terminations | The plight of the consulting industry is growing: Now McKinsey also plans to reduce up to 2,000 employees

The consultancy has hired 17,000 employees in the last five years.

American the consulting company McKinsey & Company plans to reduce possibly around 2,000 employees.

The exact number has not yet been decided, but the reduction need concerns hundreds of people or even a couple of thousand employees, reports Financial Times citing their sources.

The personnel reductions are intended to be aimed at business support functions, but not at those directly working with customers.

In the consulting house employs about 45,000 people. The number of personnel has grown drastically in recent years. In five years, there have been 17,000 more employees.

In 2021, McKinsey’s turnover was approximately 15 billion dollars, or 14.1 billion euros.

About a week ago, another consulting company, KPMG, said it was cutting its staff by about two percent. The reductions affect about 700 people in the United States. The reason is the decline of the consulting business.

A well-known economist Mariana Mazzucato finland recently in an interview with the Financial Times about consulting companies.

Mazzucato said that consulting companies know less than they claim, pay more than they initially seem and hinder the growth of internal competence in the public sector in the long term. McKinsey and KPMG were among the companies reviewed by Mazzucato.

McKinsey also operates in Finland. Customer information website according to 2021, the Finnish branch had 83 employees.

The Finnish branch increased its turnover by 24 percent in 2021, but made a loss of around 4.9 million euros.

Be the first to report on it Bloomberg.