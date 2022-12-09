Saturday, December 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Terminations | The National Archives lays off 12 employees

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

The reason for the negotiations is also the agency’s deteriorating financial situation.

The National Archives cooperation negotiations have ended and 12 employees will be dismissed, announced National Archives on Friday.

The measures taken as a result of the negotiations targeted a total of 29 employees. Eight employees chose severance pay. Nine employees are moving to other positions within the organization, to the service of a new employer or have agreed to retire. The new organizational structure will enter into force at the beginning of 2023.

According to the National Archives, the reason for the negotiations is the deteriorating financial situation of the agency and the fact that digital services will be the National Archives’ primary service channel in the future.

The constant increase in costs also requires the elimination of real estate in the coming years, as 40 percent of the operating expenses of the National Archives are made up of real estate costs.

See also  Yemen | The President of Yemen has relinquished his power: The country torn apart by a bloody civil war is now ruled by a new council

#Terminations #National #Archives #lays #employees

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Dead Space, a video diary dedicated to the Plasma Cutter reveals how it has been redesigned

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result