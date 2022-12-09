Terminations | The National Archives lays off 12 employees

The reason for the negotiations is also the agency’s deteriorating financial situation.

The National Archives cooperation negotiations have ended and 12 employees will be dismissed, announced National Archives on Friday.

The measures taken as a result of the negotiations targeted a total of 29 employees. Eight employees chose severance pay. Nine employees are moving to other positions within the organization, to the service of a new employer or have agreed to retire. The new organizational structure will enter into force at the beginning of 2023.

According to the National Archives, the reason for the negotiations is the deteriorating financial situation of the agency and the fact that digital services will be the National Archives’ primary service channel in the future.

The constant increase in costs also requires the elimination of real estate in the coming years, as 40 percent of the operating expenses of the National Archives are made up of real estate costs.