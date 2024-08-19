Terminations | The Food Agency lays off fifty people

Redundancies|The agency also lays off almost all of its staff for two weeks.

Food Agency is laying off about 50 people, the agency tells.

The estimate of the number of layoffs has decreased by almost half, as in the spring the estimate of the number of layoffs was 93.

The dismissals will be carried out by the end of November. The Food Agency will also furlough all of its staff during the rest of the year in phases for two weeks at a time, with the exception of those performing meat inspection tasks in slaughterhouses and facilities.

The Food Agency cooperation negotiations ended in the spring.

About a thousand experts in various fields work in the agency.

