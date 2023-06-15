Terminations | Some MPs demand from the future government support for the employees of the Sunila pulp mill

Some of the MPs from the future opposition parties demand that the government support the workers of the Sunila pulp mill who will lose their jobs. Closing the factory would take away the jobs of 250 people.

Part Demands from MPs from the SDP, the Greens and the Left Alliance Petteri Orpon (kok) support measures from the incoming government for the employees of Stora Enso’s Sunila pulp mill and the vitality of the Kotka area.

Stora Enso told about the closing of the pulp mill on Thursday. The factory employs around 270 people, and according to Stora Enso’s estimate, the closure would affect 250 employees.

Sdp’s first vice president, member of parliament Niina Malm says on Twitter that Sunila’s closure is a human tragedy for 250 people and their loved ones.

In his press release, Malm insists that Petteri Orpo’s future government should first take care of adequate support measures for the Kotka area. Malm is the Member of Parliament for the South-Eastern Finland electoral district from Imatra.

“Now we are measuring whether there is any party in the future government that supports the Finnish industrial dunaar,” says Malm in the announcement.

The Left Alliance Congressman Laura Meriluoto wishes strength on Twitter to all families affected by the termination decision.

“I expect the next government to provide quick targeted support measures for the Kotka region, and Stora Enso must also assume its responsibility for the change protection of employees,” says Meriluoto in his press release.

“I want to say to the government negotiators that now is not the time to cut the livelihood of the unemployed,” Meriluoto continues.

Shocking news To the eagle, MP Hanna Holopainen (green) from the constituency of Southeastern Finland reacts to the closing of the Sunila factory on Twitter.

According to Holopainen, support measures related to energy, logistics, research, development and innovation activities and education are expected from the future government.

In government negotiations there is still reason to think about the cuts planned for earnings security, chairman of the Paper Association Petri Vanhala says in the union’s press release.

“Change security is now needed from both the company and the state side,” Vanhala says in the announcement.