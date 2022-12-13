Tuesday, December 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Terminations | Construction company SRV will reduce 33.5 person-years of work

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2022
in World Europe
0

In addition, 30 people will be furloughed for the time being.

Construction company At the end of the change negotiations, SRV will reduce 33.5 man-years. Initially, the reduction need was estimated to be a maximum of 45 person-years. In addition, 30 people will be furloughed for the time being.

Personnel reductions and layoffs are part of adjustment measures with which SRV is aiming for a total of 6–8 million euros in cost savings for next year.

About 500 people were involved in the negotiations. According to SRV, the goal was to adjust the company’s cost structure and number of personnel to meet the current market situation.

The company said that it was looking for flexible solutions that achieve sufficient cost efficiency and also the possibility of agile operation when the market recovers.

#Terminations #Construction #company #SRV #reduce #personyears #work

See also  Claudio Castro announces Thiago Pampolha as his new candidate for vice governor - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

What To Know When Playing Games On TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result