Terminations | Clothing giant H&M plans to cut 1,500 jobs

H&M suffers from rising raw material and freight costs, and the company has not fully transferred the increased costs to prices.

Swedish clothing store chain Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) says it plans to cut 1,500 jobs.

The reductions are part of the savings program previously announced by the clothing giant, with which the company tries to improve its efficiency.

The company says in its press release that the savings program will incur an expense of around SEK 800 million (around EUR 70 million) for the current quarter.

H&M wants to achieve annual savings of approximately two billion Swedish kronor with its savings program. According to the company’s estimate, they will begin to affect from the second half of next year.

CEO of H&M Helena Helmersson says in the press release that the company strives to help laid-off employees find the best possible “next step”.

H&M’s profitability clearly weakened in the third quarter, even though sales grew gently and the autumn collection was well received, according to the company. Sales were weak in many of its main markets.

H&M said in connection with the publication of the interim report that its acquisition costs clearly increased in the third quarter. Expenses were increased by increased raw material and freight costs and a stronger US dollar.

The company said that it has not fully transferred the increased costs to consumer prices.

In addition, the company incurred costs from the decision to stop selling its products in Russia.