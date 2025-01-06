This is one of the most important and anticipated raffles of the year. The probability of winning an award in this event it is a 5%. All you need is for luck to be on your side.

In the Lotería del Niño all eyes are on the main prizes. However, there are many other awards that, even if they are minor, can cheer you up this start of the year. These are known as approaches, withdrawals and extractions.

First prize: 2,000,000 euros per series and 200,000 per tenth

Second prize: 750,000 euros per series and 75,000 per tenth

Third prize: 250,000 euros per series and 25,000 per tenth

Before the drawing begins, we review what these Lotería del Niño 2025 prizes consist of, how much money can you take and all the necessary information so you don't miss anything.









Terminations, extractions, approaches and reimbursement of the Children’s Lottery 2025

In the Lotería del Niño, in addition to the main prizes, there are many other minor awards that you may receive. They are called extractions, approximations and reinstatement.

Two four-figure extractions: they distribute 20 prizes of 3,500 euros to the series and 350 euros to the tenth, 4276, 1454

14 three-figure extractions: 1,400 prizes of 1,000 euros are distributed to the series and 100 euros to the tenth, 798, 824, 794, 981, 307, 548, 660, 366, 040, 756, 899, 184, 404, 306

Five double-digit extractions: 5,000 prizes of 400 euros are distributed to the series and 40 euros per tenth

Two approximations for the numbers before and after the first prize: 12,000 euros for the series and 1,200 euros per tenth

Two approximations for the numbers before and after the second prize: 6,100 euros for the series and 610 euros per tenth

99 prizes for the remaining 99 numbers of the first prize hundred: 100 euros for the tenth

99 prizes for the remaining 99 numbers of the second prize hundred: 100 euros for the tenth

99 prizes for the remaining 99 numbers of the third prize hundred: 100 euros for the tenth

99 prizes for tickets whose last three figures are the same and are arranged like the figures of the first prize: 100 euros to the tenth

99 prizes for tickets whose last three figures are the same and are arranged like the figures of the second prize: 100 euros to the tenth

999 prizes for tickets whose last two figures are the same and are arranged like the figures of the first prize: 100 euros to the tenth

9,999 refunds for tickets whose last figure is equal to the first prize: 20 euros per tenth

10,000 refunds for banknotes whose last figure is equal to the one obtained in the first special extraction of a figure: 20 euros per tenth

10,000 refunds for banknotes whose last figure is equal to the one obtained in the second special extraction of a figure: 20 euros per tenth

How much money does the Treasury keep from the Children’s Lottery 2025?

All Lotería del Niño 2025 prizes that exceed 40,000 euros must go through Tax authorities and must face a 20% tax. Below that amount, they are exempt.

Knowing this, in this draw You will only have to pay if you win first or second prizesince the others do not reach 40,000 euros. In other words, if you win the 200,000 euros of the first prize, you will finally take home 168,000 euros gross and, if you win the second prize, the amount that will reach your bank account will be 68,000 euros.

When can the Lotería del Niño 2025 prizes be collected?

If you have been touched by one of the Children’s Lottery 2025 prizesone of the most important things that we would all ask ourselves is when can we have our money in our pockets.

We have good news, since the prizes can begin to be collected once all the numbers that have been drawn are verified, as reported by SELAE. Thus, on the same January 6th in the afternoon you can go and collect your winning tenth.

Where are the Lotería del Niño 2025 prizes collected?

There are two possibilities when it comes to collecting the prizes from the Lotería del Niño 2025. On the one hand, if you have won a award less than 2,000 euros per tenthyou can request the money at any administration or point of sale. You will receive it in cash or through Bizum.

If you have won a jackpot of 2,000 euros, you must go to the authorized banks, which are BBVA and Caixabank. The amount will be received through a check or transfer.

It should be remembered that if the winner does not have an open bank account At the time of collection, you will not be able to receive the money or create a new one for this purpose.