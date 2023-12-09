Terminations | Åland manager Christian Wikström was fired unexpectedly – The reason was an arbitrary decision

The dismissal was a surprise to the Minister of Infrastructure.

Åland the Minister of Infrastructure of the Provincial Administration Christian Wikström was suddenly fired on Friday. Reported about it Åland Radio and TV news channel and Nya Åland magazine on their website.

According to the media, the reason for the dismissals was Wikström’s decision to establish a water protection area in the outer archipelago south of Åland.

The area designated as the Bogskär nature reserve would have been Finland’s third largest protected area.

According to the Nya Åland newspaper, the provincial administration cannot make such a big decision.

The provincial administration held a press conference on Friday. At the event, the county councilor leading the government of the province of Åland Veronica Thornroos said he was deeply disappointed with the minister.

According to Thörnroos, the decision had no political support. The provincial government has now announced the cancellation of the decision.

According to the article, the dismissal came as a surprise to Wikström. According to him, the decision making was completely in line with how similar decisions have been made in the past.

With the resignation, Wikström’s responsibilities will be taken over by a deputy adviser Harry Jansson.

According to Jansson, there has been interest in building wind power in the area and several companies have invested money to explore the possibilities.