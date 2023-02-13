Monday, February 13, 2023
Terminations | A wave of layoffs hit Silicon Valley. In January, a thousand people were fired every day.

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in World Europe
Roger Lee, a mathematician and serial entrepreneur who studied at Harvard, collects salary and dismissal data in the technology industry. Picture: Senja Larsen

Silicon Valley technology companies have laid off a third of their employees recently, and in January, a thousand people were laid off every day. Researcher Kiira Vuoristo also had to return from Silicon Valley to Finland.

For bioprocess engineering specialized researcher Kiira Vuoristo hung in the loose log of the year.

He had been working since 2019 in Silicon Valley’s Emeryville at his dream job, the biotechnology company Zymergen. The Vuoristo team Tailors microbes for the needs of the pharmaceutical and biochemical industries.

