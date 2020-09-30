M.ith a passionate appeal, soccer superstar Lionel Messi called on FC Barcelona and all supporters to unite, thus drawing a line under the unspeakable transfer summer theater. “After so much disagreement, I want to put an end to this,” said the 33-year-old Argentine in one Interview with the daily newspaper “Sport” and demanded: “As Barcelona fans we have to unite and believe that the best is yet to come.”

Messi had signaled in the summer that he wanted to leave his club after 20 years. This surprising announcement caused a lot of unrest and great anger at FC Barcelona. A trigger should have been the 2: 8 swatter in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against the eventual winner Bayern Munich. The Barça club bosses criticized world footballer Messi even when his move did not materialize for contractual reasons.

“I’ll take responsibility for my mistakes,” said Messi, “and if there were, it was only with the intention of making Barcelona better and stronger,” assured the Catalans captain. He always wanted the best for the fans and the club. “Combining passion with zeal and motivation will be the only way to achieve our goals and always strive together in the same direction.”

The Argentine had wanted to leave the club, at which he had risen to superstar since his youth, in the summer. This ended after a public exchange of blows. Messi announced that he would fulfill his contract, which ran until mid-2021, but then followed suit and criticized club President Josep Maria Bartomeu in particular. In terms of sport, Messi quickly found his way to the league start. Last weekend, he scored a 4-0 penalty against FC Villarreal with a penalty kick.