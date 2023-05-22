Termination of contracts | Did you receive a confusing letter from Lähi-Tapiola? In the background, the insurance company’s poor choice of words

Lähi-Tapiola has to cancel the policies of more than 800,000 of its customers again due to the poorly chosen wording of the cancellation letter.

Insurance company Lähi-Tapiola has sent confusing customer letters to its customers in the spring.

Lähi-Tapiola says in its letter that it had previously terminated the customer’s insurance in error and that it will now “re-inform the customer about the cancellation of the insurance”.

The error is related to the renewal of Lähi-Tapiola’s insurance product range. In the reform, Lähi-Tapiola discontinued old insurance products in 2021–2023 and offered its customers new products instead. In addition to home and travel insurance, the reform concerned animal, forest, boat, accident and medical expenses insurance.

According to the Insurance Contracts Act, the insurance company cannot make changes to the policies with a unilateral notice, but the company must terminate the contracts and offer customers a new insurance instead.

Lähi-Tapiola says that it was not clear enough from the original termination letter that the company terminated the insurance contracts.

It was about a poorly chosen choice of words. In the first letter sent by Lähi-Tapiola to its customers, the company said that the customer’s insurance “ends”. This choice of words is not legally valid, the insurance company should have used the word “dismiss”.

“With the chosen wording, we try not to scare our customers, so that there is no false impression that the customer relationship itself will end,” says Lähi-Tapiola’s director of responsibility and communications Eeva Salmenpohja by e-mail.

Due to an error, some of Lähi-Tapiola’s customers have two policies in force: the old one, which Lähi-Tapiola intended to terminate, and the new insurance.

The error affects a total of more than 800,000 customers of Lähi-Tapiola, i.e. about every second customer of the company. The last new termination letters will go out to customers this week.

Error came to light after Lähi-Tapiola’s customers drew attention to it. The company says that it received “some individual contacts” from the first customer letter.

Insurance and financial advice Last fall, Fine’s insurance board took on two cases of Lähi-Tapiola customers. The customers considered the termination notices to be unjustified.

Lähi-Tapiola considered in its response to the insurance board that the dismissals were valid, but the board sided with the customers.

“Based on the recommendations and feedback given by the Insurance Board, we re-evaluated our communication and concluded that we had failed in this. We should have been more clear”, says Salmenpohja.

Salmenpohja says that Lähi-Tapiola reached a “customer-friendly solution” after the board’s recommendations, both for customers who complained to the insurance board and for all other customers.

Customers the old insurances have been valid, even though Lähi-Tapiola has not collected payments for them.

If the customer suffers compensable damage and there is more than one insurance in force, Lähi-Tapiola says that it will apply the terms of the insurance that lead to a more favorable outcome for the customer.

The company also says that it will review compensation decisions that have already been made and will correct compensation decisions that have already been made on its own initiative if necessary.

If the customer has changed the insurance company, the customer can apply for compensation for the Lähi-Tapiola insurance that was thought to have been terminated.