The former Dortmund Henrikh Mkhitaryan will also play for AS Roma in the coming season, although his contract with Arsenal FC ran until summer 2021 – both parties were able to agree on an early separation.
The 31-year-old was loaned out to Rome last season and should actually return to England this summer. But Arsenal and the player canceled the contract, which was valid for another year, by mutual agreement.
Arsenal FC wishes Mkhitaryan all the best for his time in Italy, the details of his contract with the Romans are still pending.
The Londoners can thus remove a high earner from the payroll. Mkhitaryan collected 21 goals in 59 competitive games during his time with the Gunners.
