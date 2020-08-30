F.The drama has long emerged for Guillem Martínez. Not because Lionel Messi and the board of directors of FC Barcelona have not understood each other for months, possibly for years. The separation of the player and the club is a long time for the journalist El País reported on sport and today for the Spanish background magazine Context describes the world, a sign of the decadence of the entire region and also Spain. The sons of the once resourceful manufacturers of Catalonia lived only from the inheritance, from the achievements of their fathers and grandfathers. “Society is at the end,” says Martínez, and with Messi’s loss, it is also the club that symbolizes the region like nothing else.





So that’s how deep Messi plunges the Catalans into depression. Even the way he resigned this week, an office fax, a kind of registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt, is extraordinary. Anyone who chooses this path would like to officially announce something that will also hold up in court should their departure from FC Barcelona have legal consequences.

Until June 10th, he could have left his contract without a transfer fee, claims FC Barcelona, ​​after which a transfer fee of 700 million euros would be due. The Argentine recognizes this passage, but also says that it meant the end of the season. But because the final of the Champions League could not be played on May 30th as originally planned due to the Covid 19 pandemic, but only on August 23, the end of the season was delayed. The deadline specified in the contract is therefore not applicable.

Messi and Barça only communicate via office fax. Because FC Barcelona has also sent one and informed the star about the start of training this Sunday. If the Argentine accepts the invitation, then only for legal reasons. Otherwise, he speculates that the world football association Fifa will approve his move to a new club regardless of a transfer payment.

The details, i.e. what amount his new club has to pay FC Barcelona for it, would be clarified by a court in Barcelona if the clubs did not come to an agreement themselves. In terms of labor law, that would be a perfectly plausible position. After all, professional footballers are also employees and not serfs of the clubs. The question would then also arise what sense the often astronomical transfer or penalty sums stipulated in the contracts still have.

However, nobody enters such a legal labyrinth without first obtaining legal expertise. So everything points to Manchester City. The club had already drawn up plans in 2016 for signing Messi. For Messi it would be an escape into a better past, as he and city coach Pep Guardiola had their most successful period when they worked together in Barcelona for four years (2008–2012) and won a total of 14 titles, including two Champions League.

Although Messi won the Champions League twice without the Catalan as a coach, the two also got on blindly when it comes to football. Guardiola’s longing for Messi is likely to be even greater than the other way around. Since he left Barcelona in 2012, he has been denied the big triumph in the Champions League as a coach.

In Barcelona they still hope that a resignation of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu could persuade Messi to stay. The leading players never got along with Bartomeu. They felt betrayed by him several times, especially when he promised them the return of Neymar from Paris, but instead brought Frenchman Griezmann from Atlético. In addition, the former midfield legend Xavi was already being discussed as the new coach in Barcelona at the end of the year. The team was enthusiastic, but then came first Quique Setién and now Ronald Koeman.

The Catalan journalist Martínez says that Bartomeu has disregarded the tradition of self-government of the Catalan squad. But basically Messi’s departure corresponds to the style of how many great figures have separated from Barça. Cruyff, Maradona or Ronaldo also left the club in the dispute.