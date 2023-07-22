Pinto and Joya’s attorney will meet in the next few days, with the bonuses the Argentine has already become the highest paid player in the squad

While Roma prepares to fly to Portugal for the second part of the summer preparations, Tiago Pinto continues to carry on negotiations to thin out José Mourinho’s squad and find the necessary resources to move more freely on the incoming market. But not only. Because in addition to the far from simple task of finding accommodation for players who in fact no longer fall within the plans of the Friedkin club, the Portuguese general manager will have to take stock of the situation related to Paulo Dybala’s contract in the coming days. If at the moment the absolute priority is the sale of Shomurodov, Viña, Reynolds and Villar, the “clause” issue present in the Joya agreement will also need to be addressed shortly.

Pinto has postponed his departure to the Algarve to place the redundancies that weigh down the Roma budget. And this is precisely the main reason for staying in Italy. As far as Dybala's contract is concerned, contacts – and perhaps a meeting – are expected at the beginning of next week with the Argentine's entourage and in particular with the agent Jorge Antun, the man who is pushing to review the conditions of the agreement between the number 21 and the Giallorossi. The goal is to remove the release clause – 20 million for Italy and 12 for abroad – in exchange for a further salary increase for the world champion striker, who has found an ideal environment in the capital and – precisely to avoid uncomfortable situations in the future – is willing to cancel the clause against the due contractual guarantees.

In Trigoria, given the crucial importance of Dybala in the Giallorossi project, they are open to any type of dialogue although it seems clear that, having arrived almost at the end of July (from the 31st onwards the clause will no longer be exercisable during the current transfer market session) the priority is to find the necessary resources to make a more competitive team available to Mourinho compared to last year's. Once the nodes related to income and expenses have been resolved, the issue related to the Argentine's contract will be addressed with due attention. Dybala has already benefited from a substantial salary increase: thanks to the bonuses accrued during his first year at Roma, in fact, his salary for the season has risen to 6 million euros. A shot that made Paulo jump to the top of the ranking of the highest paid Roma players, effectively becoming the player with the highest salary on the team. Precisely because of the new salary, they feel calm at Fulvio Bernardini despite the fact that Joya's future continues to keep most of the fans apprehensive.

the retouch — This does not exclude the right start on a further adjustment of salary and, above all, on the possibility of signing a new agreement without rescission clauses. However, everything will be tackled without the desire to arrive at a new white smoke within a few days. Club and playing are both focused on preparing for the upcoming season in the best possible way. Then we will begin to work concretely to understand if the conditions exist to reach a new agreement. Without anxieties, but with the awareness of wanting to continue together on the same path.