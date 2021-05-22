The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation affirmed that either the employer or the worker may terminate an unlimited work contract for a legitimate reason at any time after the signing of the contract, provided that the other party is notified “in writing” at least 30 days before the contract is terminated, indicating that neglecting the warning of the other party By terminating the contract or reducing the notice period, the one obligated to pay the warning is required to pay the other party a compensation called “warning allowance”, even if the other party is not harmed.

In response to the questions of followers of its website and its official pages on social media platforms, the Ministry clarified that this compensation is equal to the worker’s wage for the entire warning period or the part that is missing from it, provided that the warning allowance is calculated on the basis of the last wage the worker used to receive for those who receive their wages per month. Or the week, day or hour, and on the basis of the average daily wage for those who are paid piece-by-piece.

The ministry stated that a specified or unspecified employment contract can be terminated without notice by the employer in a number of cases, most notably, if the worker assumes a false identity or nationality, or submits false certificates or documents, or if he was appointed under probation, and signed Dismissal during the trial period, or at the end of it, or if the worker commits a mistake that results in a heavy material loss to the employer, provided that he informs the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation of the accident within 48 hours from the time he learned of its occurrence, as well as the worker repeatedly neglecting to perform his basic duties in accordance with the work contract, and if He disclosed a secrets of the facility in which he works

According to the Ministry, the work contract can also be terminated by the employee without the need to provide notice, in several cases, including proof of the employer’s breach of his legally established obligations, or an agreement, such as in the case of non-payment of wages, for a period of more than 60 days, and in the case of a labor complaint referred from The Ministry refers to the court, provided a final ruling is issued in favor of the worker, including his entitlement to a wage of at least two months, compensation for unfair dismissal, termination of the contract specified before its end, or any other rights that the employer did not give to the worker without a reason recognized by law, or denying him an end reward the service.

