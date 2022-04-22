Home page World

Of: Anna Lena Schüchtle

As her dog got worse and worse, Ashley Mackie made a touching decision: Maggie May should be allowed to play in her beloved snow one last time.

Cairngorms / Scotland – For sled dog Maggie May had nothing better in her life than im snow to be able to romp around. However, at the age of nine, she became very ill. For months, the female Alaskan Malamute suffered from a severe form of arthritis – the Pains got worse and worse.

Soon her owner, Ashley Mackie, realized that nothing in this world would help her pet anymore. As it the female dog was getting worse and worse, she made a sad decision from Scotland. Maggie May should be put down to end her torment – but not without one last time in her lover snow to have played.

Bitch is allowed to see snow one last time – a touching farewell gift from her owner

The problem: Ashley Mackie was running out of time – snow was far from announced for her home. For this reason, the 38-year-old made her female dog a trip to the mountains. She hoped to find at least some snow there.

Editor’s note This text was first published on December 9th, 2020. He was of particular interest to many readers. That’s why we’re offering it again.

“Maggie May has always felt at home in the Cairngorms,” ​​says Ashley Mackie of the British newspaper Daily Mail quoted, to whom she told her touching story. “When I realized that the snow wouldn’t come to her, I’d just have to take her to the snow.”

And she was lucky: As she got deeper and deeper into Scottish highlands drove, the first white peaks were already visible in the distance. The sight broke Ashley Mackie’s heart and made her smile at the same time, as she writes in a post on Facebook. As a result, she even got a small patch of snow very close to a parking lot for her female dog found.

Emotional trip: A short time later, the terminally ill dog has to be put to sleep

“We sat there for two hours enjoying the scenery while Maggie snow threw around – it was beautiful,” said the Scot Daily Mail. The sick woman could one last time female dog play in the wintry landscape – as much as their severe illness and pain would allow. After two hours, Ashley Mackie had to embark on what was probably the hardest and most emotional journey home of her life.

“My beautiful Maggie May is going to heaven on Monday. […] For the last few months I kept whispering to her that the snow was coming. […] Today I had to keep my promise and made sure she could see the snow one last time.”

Because only a short time later she went to the vet with Maggie May – where she found her beloved female dog had to be put down. Especially on Facebook, the sad Scot received a lot of sympathy – and encouragement: “Sounds like Maggie May had a great life – with people who loved her very much.”