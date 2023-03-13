The “terminal lucidity”, a situation that never ceases to surprise doctors, since it is related to a sudden improvement in the health of a seriously ill person and for whom death is ahead.

This term identified as “terminal lucidity”, “memory of death”is also known in English as “terminal lucidity” and manifests in seriously ill patients as an unexpected return of mental clarity, memory, and physical strength, particularly in patients with psychiatric or neurological disorders.

He concept used was first used by the biologist Michael Nahm in 2009who described this episode in terminal patients as a temporary return of clarity and vitality that occurs hours or days before death.

Although specialists have not been able to decipher why the “terminal lucidity”, It is believed that this comes when the patient is about to die, as if it were a danger response, where the body releases adrenaline and other substances that fill it with vitality for a few moments.

one caso of “terminal lucidity”, documented by the United States National Library of Medicine, mentions that a patient identified as Anna Katharina Ehmer, who suffered from severe psychiatric and neurological disorders, presented this condition before she died.

Witnesses’ biographical background notes that Katharina Ehmer, who was 26 years old with a mental disability and who was said to have never mentioned a single word during her illness, allegedly sang dying songs for half an hour before she died.

Although the case was difficult to evaluate by specialists, it was documented as terminal lucidity in a similar way to other similar cases.

These cases have also been shared by health workers through social networks such as TikTok.

Some of the shared cases similarly narrate a sudden improvement in the health of patients; “they manage to eat, talk and more”, but unfortunately death always comes.