São Paulo, 02/15 – The minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, travels this Tuesday to Iran, where she will meet with the minister of Agriculture, Seyed Javad Sadati Nejadi, and with the president of the Agriculture Commission of the Iranian parliament, deputy Muhammad Askari. Meetings are also planned with representatives of the Brazil-Iran Chamber of Commerce and with the Business Forum between the two countries, as well as visits to the Shiraz Petrochemical Company, an important producer of urea, and to the Shiraz Chamber of Commerce. The agenda in the country is to deal with matters related to the trade relationship with Brazil, such as the import of Iranian urea.

After being diagnosed with covid-19, Tereza Cristina underwent a new test this Monday (15), which was negative for the disease, making it possible to carry out the previously scheduled trip, said the ministry.

In 2020, Brazil exported US$ 1.9 billion to Iran in agricultural products, with a strong share of corn (64.4% of the total) and soybeans in grains (21.2%). On the other hand, sales of Iranian agricultural products to Brazil totaled US$ 2 million in 2020, mostly walnuts and chestnuts, dried grapes and other preserved fruits.

