The businesswoman had complications arising from cancer in the head of the femur; she was hospitalized in Brasilia

Tereza Barroso, wife of STF (Federal Supreme Court) minister Roberto Barroso, died this Friday (13.jan.2023) in Brasilia.

In a note, the Supreme Court declared that the businesswoman’s death was caused by complications resulting from a primary cancer in the head of the femur.

“Discrete, but very dear, she kept her good humor until the last moment of lucidity”says the text, which adds that the family –composed of the minister and his children, Luna and Bernardo– is “serene and comforted”.

Here is the full text of the note released by the STF advisory on January 13, 2023:

“Tereza Barroso died this Friday (Jan 13, 2023), aged 57, due to complications arising from a primary cancer of the femoral head. Discreet, but very dear, she kept her good humor until the last moment of lucidity. The family –Luís Roberto, Luna and Bernardo– is calm and comforted. Tereza lived a good and happy life. Information about wake and burial will not be disclosed to preserve the family..