Cosmonaut Valentina Ponomareva, backup to the first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova, died on November 8 at the age of 91. The state corporation reported this on November 10 “Roscosmos”.

“Farewell to Valentina Ponomareva will take place on Saturday, November 11, at 12:00 Moscow time in the House of Cosmonauts in Star City. She will be buried in the cemetery of the village of Leonikha,” the press service said.

Ponomareva was born in Moscow in 1933. She graduated from the Moscow Aviation Institute with a degree in mechanical engineer of liquid-propellant rocket engines. In 1963, she trained under the program for the first female space flight on the Vostok-6 spacecraft, becoming Tereshkova’s second backup.

Subsequently, Ponomareva trained as a ship commander for a flight lasting 10–15 days with the first spacewalk by a woman. The flight did not take place due to the closure of the Voskhod program.

After the disbandment of the female cosmonaut corps, Ponomareva continued to work at the Cosmonaut Training Center, and in 1988 she moved to the Institute of the History of Natural Science and Technology of the USSR Academy of Sciences.

Ponomareva had an academic degree of Candidate of Technical Sciences and the rank of colonel-engineer.