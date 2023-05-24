Bad mishap for Teresanna Pugliese that her purse was stolen while she was in Milan for work. The former tronista of Men and women she vented on social media by telling her followers what had happened.

Teresanna said she was sitting outside a restaurant and had placed the bag in the back of the chair. She several times she opened the bag to get some things, then suddenly she realized that the bag was missing. Outside the place there were only her with her friends and another table, a couple. There was no space behind her to pass, so the former tronista really cannot understand how they managed to steal his bag without him realizing it.

“Something like this had never happened to me, so I also had to deal with new and unexpected emotions. The shock came precisely because I couldn’t handle the dynamics. It was just us, apart from a table behind me with a boy and girl. Otherwise, there was no way anyone else could pass between the tables, approach and even take my bag without me noticing” – he said.

The story continued with an attempt to report the theft: “I get up with obviously panic, anxiety, agitation. Between one desperation and another, panicked, the first thing I obviously do is block the cards, the people who were there near the restaurant try to give me psychological and moral help as well. They immediately call the carabinieri, we make the first report by telephone, but the people who were there also leave the room in disbelief. This is called sleight of hand.”

Finally, the controversy over how these cases are treated in Italy.

“I knock and they won’t let me in because there were too many people. They told me to come back. ‘Come back later’. And I’m sorry? They have just stolen my bag, with my documents, I have to file a complaint immediately and then I have to go back to my city.’ The carabinieri tell me ‘yes ma’am we could even go back, but if the person isn’t already filed we can’t do anything, because she is an ordinary person, we don’t know her, how do we find her? How do we take it? If she’s already on file, if we know her then yes’. So I started thinking, so I go down tomorrow morning, I’m going to shoplift, I’m not filed, nobody does anything to me. Because practically this country is nobody’s land”.