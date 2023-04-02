The Third Vice President of the Government and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, participated this Sunday in a party event in which the PSOE analyzed the actions carried out by the state government in the Mar Menor.

“What is happening in the salt lagoon is environmental terrorism,” said the minister in her address to the hundred PSOE leaders and party sympathizers who participated in this meeting in Playa Honda.

Ribera asked the attendees what credibility López Miras can offer about the protection of the Mar Menor and encouraged the attendees to continue working. “It is impossible for any restoration action in the Mar Menor to be successful if the administrations do not work together and evade their responsibilities,” he said.

Ribera will visit tomorrow the works that are being carried out within the Framework of Priority Actions of the Mar Menor (MAPMM). During the day, the vice president will learn about the current situation of the environmental restoration and regeneration projects that are being carried out in Puerto Mayor, the Marchamalo and La Unión salt flats.

In statements to the media, the government delegate, José Vélez, insisted that the “only one that is betting on the recovery of the Mar Menor is the Government of Spain.”

According to Vélez, “the negligence of the regional government for 28 years has caused the problem of the salty lagoon that we are suffering now. And not only are they not doing anything, but they are victimizing themselves to see if they scratch any votes, while they despise the Mar Menor ».

Vélez, who will leave the government delegation on Tuesday to focus on his candidacy for the presidency of the regional government, assured that the Sánchez government has already “executed 49 million euros in the Mar Menor and has 106 million committed.”