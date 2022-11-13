The COP27 in Egypt faces the decisive week with the arrival of the environment ministers to negotiate the points that have been discussed in the first days of the summit at a technical level. Before taking the plane back to Sharm el-Sheikh, the Third Vice President of the Government and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, responds to the climate issues raised by this newspaper.

-What role do you want to play? Spain in this COP27?

-Today we have even more reasons to go faster in terms of climate action. Spain comes to this COP committed to Africa and to a COP that is key to international stability and peace. We come with the aim of working on a solidarity agenda of solutions that put a stop to the multiple crises that humanity is facing, in which climate change is a common enhancer of all of them. We know that reacting now, limiting climate change to 1.5ºC and reducing its impacts, is an obligation and it is possible. There is no excuse for not complying with the Paris Agreement. As science tells us, we have the tools to decarbonize sectors and we must share them and make them the common norm for investments.

-As you say, we arrived at a time of energy and geopolitical crisis, do you fear that the agreements reached will be forgotten by the current situation?

On the contrary. The great lesson of the Ukraine war is that we must speed up the transition to renewable energy. There may be some flexibility, but there can be no excuses to comply with the Paris Agreement. If we have learned anything, it is the high vulnerability of our economies due to the high dependence on fossil fuels. We would be in a much better situation now if we had invested more in renewable energy in the past. We know that fossil fuels are not the solution and the impacts of climate change, which are increasingly evident throughout the world, have made it necessary for all countries to strengthen our capacity for resilience and adaptation. No alternative. Climate change does not wait.

-The General Secretary of United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in his speech at the official opening of COP27 pointed to oil and gas companies. The Government is aligned with that rate, but it collides with the subsidy for fossil fuels, right?

-These are conjunctural measures to deal with the impact of the war on the increase in energy prices. They are designed with a view to helping the most vulnerable in a specific and conjunctural context that does not divert the commitment to environmental and energy objectives. The energy transition, so necessary and urgent, has to be carried out from a just transition framework, which puts the people and communities that are affected by the process at the center. The coal sector is at the heart of our just transition work. The closure of mines is joined by the closure of coal-fired power plants. In both cases due to environmental and economic reasons. We also want the fair energy transition to also be an opportunity to improve equality between men and women. This is a fundamental issue for us.

– Guterres also says that we have stepped on the accelerator towards climatic hell. What is missing for the turning point in emissions that everyone is waiting for?

-It is true that it is necessary to accelerate the change of model. All countries must have a real commitment to the agendas that generate sustainable prosperity. The agendas of food security, energy, water, energy, conservation. Stopping climate change requires a consensus not to exploit fossil resources, which are harmful to all, a consensus that allows, supported by international and bilateral cooperation at all levels, to advance decisively towards the development that everyone deserves.

-Per Spain closed 2021 with the same emissions than in 1990. What measures are needed to reverse the trend?

-In 2021 greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 0.5% compared to 1990 and 34.7% compared to 2005. Last year they increased, as expected, as a result of the recovery of mobility and activity after the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But it should be noted that for the second year we remain below the emissions of 1990 and are below the path set out in the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC). In addition, we are the sixth country with the lowest per capita emissions in the EU. However, we continue to work to meet our emissions reduction targets.

-How is Spain going to supply the percentage of energy generated by nuclear power plants after their closure?

-The recipe is the same as the one we had already set ourselves: continue advancing in the deployment of clean energies such as renewables and photovoltaics and at the same time promote and expand promising technologies such as green hydrogen, in which our country is becoming a power.

-Do the renewables and their deployment arrive on time for that moment?

-Yes, but we cannot stop advancing in this field. The implementation of photovoltaic solar has multiplied by practically 4 times since we have arrived at the Government, wind power has increased by +27% from 22,000 MW to 29,000 MW and the installation of self-consumption has increased by +409%. This is all very good news, but we also need oil producers to commit to transforming their own economies. Their dependence on these resources for their well-being must be progressively replaced by cleaner alternatives. So, at this time of great turbulence in the energy markets, climate change, but also the causes of the impact on people, of economic losses, force us to accelerate the transformation.

-A milestone of the first days of the climate summit has been to include the discussions on «Damage and Loss» in the negotiations. What position does the government have?

-It is one of the keys to this summit and a very legitimate and understandable demand of the most vulnerable. A response is needed that integrates the need to deal with impacts that are making a dent throughout the world, but especially in the most vulnerable countries that are suffering from natural catastrophes that entail losses and damages that require effective and rapid solutions. It is a very sensitive issue whose solution goes far beyond the Climate Convention forum since, in many cases, responses to natural disasters have the participation of many actors. For us it is evident that in this COP it is necessary to recognize that it is necessary to reinforce cooperation and financing for loss and damage. In this sense, the President of the Government already announced last Monday Spain’s commitment to contribute 2 million euros to the Santiago Network that has been launched to catalyze technical assistance to the countries that are already suffering these losses and damages.

-How much money does Spain allocate to the Climate Fund? Do you plan to increase the money allocated?

Climate finance is an essential element in the global effort to combat climate change. So much so that the countries have committed themselves not only to promoting the coherence of financial flows with the Paris objectives, but also to mobilizing resources to developing countries to facilitate this transition and improve their resilience. In particular, Spain has committed to progressively increasing the resources allocated to climate financing in developing countries until mobilizing 1,350 million euros in 2025. We are going to approve an International Climate Financing Strategy to meet these commitments. The President announced at the beginning of the week 30 million euros for the International Alliance for Resilience in the face of drought, for the Santiago Network, for the Adaptation Fund and for the World Meteorological Organization: 3 million euros.

What we seek with these commitments is, first of all, to minimize the impacts of climate change in the most vulnerable countries; secondly, to identify in time the climatic risks in these countries and establish the bases that allow them a just and sustainable economic and social development. Finally, we must strengthen resilience and climate security. And proof of this commitment are the contributions made to the Adaptation Fund this year with €30M. As for the Green Climate Fund, Spain contributed 120 million in the initial mobilization of resources for the launch of the Fund. In the first replacement we have increased this number to 150 million euros.