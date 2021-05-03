The fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera. María José López / Europa Press

A day after the Government reversed its plan to suppress fiscal aid for just over two million families who file joint income tax returns, the fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, spoke yesterday to downplay the controversy. “I think they are more technical details than a full-blown rectification,” he said yesterday in Seville. This tax reduction in the taxable base of income tax, which mainly benefits low and middle incomes, represents a cost of 1,070 million euros for the public coffers of the State and benefits some four million individual taxpayers (2.1 million households).

Faced with the barrage of criticism of the Government upon learning of its intention to suppress the reduction in personal income tax for couples filing the joint return, Ribera pointed out that the Government is “defining and exploring” in the fiscal consolidation package “how to build the lines of income consolidation ”. The vice president denied that there is a rectification on the possibility of eliminating the tax reduction for the joint taxation of personal income tax. “What has been done [el Gobierno] it is to mark the main lines with their milestones and in the fiscal consolidation package they are still defining and exploring how to build the lines of income consolidation ”, he said, according to Europa Press.

In reality, the measure was included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that the Spanish Executive sent last Friday to the European Commission. This document collects the investments and reforms committed to Brussels to be able to receive the 140,000 million euros of European aid against the covid. In an annex to this document you can read: “The gradual disappearance of the reduction by joint taxation through the establishment of a transitory regime is included, since it generates a disincentive to the labor participation of the second income earner (mainly women) ”.

The PP asks if they have rectified in Brussels

Last Sunday, after receiving a barrage of criticism and almost on the eve of the regional elections to the Community of Madrid, the Government decided to change its position on the measure. He assured that he would wait for the opinion of the tax experts on the tax reform before undertaking any changes. “The only thing that the Government is going to study, with the technical advice of the experts, is how to prevent this tax reduction from accentuating the existing gender gap in the labor market, without in any case this possible tax reform going to mean an increase in the tax burden on families ”, they pointed out from the Executive.

The Executive has continued to receive criticism despite the change in position on joint taxation. The PP has asked the European Commission if it has already received “any official communication from the Government of Spain rectifying the provision to eliminate tax aid for making the joint declaration.” On the other hand, the president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has indicated that the elimination of bonuses for joint taxation in the personal income tax declaration would mean “very bad news” that would harm “the middle classes”, while He has been suspicious of the “nuances” made explicit by the Government. “I do not believe that the Government is trying to deceive the European authorities. To say that it is going to do something, but not to do it, is to deceive the European authorities ”, he added before concluding that it is necessary to“ be prepared ”for“ an eventual increase ”in the tax burden.

For its part, Ciudadanos warned yesterday that the elimination of the reduction for joint personal income tax entails “a rise in taxes on families, particularly those with lower incomes.” The party led by Inés Arrimadas presented a question to the Government in Congress in which he asked to know if he “hid” this fiscal “rise” and if he did so “because of the electoral campaign in the Community of Madrid.”