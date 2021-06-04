The fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, highlighted the “high consensus” reached with the irrigators of Tajo-Segura, with whom she met to try to bring together positions on the change of the exploitation rules of the Diversion and the future ecological flows of the Tagus.

The minister recognized, however, that there are elements where there may be differences, but with a “great commitment to accelerate investment and provide peace of mind with a volume of resources at reasonable prices for irrigators,” she assured Antena 3, referring to desalination. In his opinion, “I would not speak of a water war at all.”

He called the meeting “great” and highlighted the consensus around the “big important issues.” In this sense, he rejected that the premise of the Government of the nation is to end the transfers, but to make a “management as correct as possible” of the infrastructure of the Tajo-Segura. He recalled that, as a consequence of climate change, there may be “episodes of great drought or floods for which we must be prepared.”

“That makes us think that we have to invest in local resources, not in transfer resources as something fixed and certain that is immovable,” explained the minister who justified that “the desalination and interconnection within each basin be reinforced in order to have access to reused and desalinated water in all corners of the basin ».