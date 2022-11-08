COLPISA Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 08:13



The Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, will address all the challenges facing the Spanish economy in terms of energy in the coming months, marked by the volatility of prices and the challenge of guaranteeing supply in the worst months to come. loom after the start of the war in Ukraine. She will do so at the most opportune moment possible within the current context, at the Conversation, the event that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Colpisa Agency. It will be on Tuesday, November 8, starting at 7:30 p.m. at CaixaForum Madrid (Paseo del Prado, 36).

In the meeting, moderated by the economic journalist from Colpisa José María Camarero, it will serve to test the context in which the energy sector moves, protagonist during this year of economic news. In the debate with the third vice president, issues such as the volatility of energy prices during this year, the Iberian mechanism of the algae cap since it was launched in June, the measures to try to cushion the increase in energy costs in fiscal matters and regulatory, as well as the state of the supply of raw materials such as gas, key to facing the coming winter months and with more adverse weather conditions.

The Conversation with Ribera comes at a crucial moment for the Spanish economy, which is very aware of all energy issues. For now, the gas supply is guaranteed thanks to the reserves made in recent months as well as the situation in Spain with its regasification plants, a model that is not as widespread in the rest of the European Union. But Spain is no stranger to what its neighbors are experiencing in terms of energy, after a year in which prices have reached record figures and have had a significant impact on the budget of companies, SMEs and families.

The challenge of the ecological transition will be another of the issues to be discussed at the event, which takes place in the middle of the new climate summit that will be held from this Sunday in Egypt and in which Spain will play a key role thanks to its strength in renewable energies, such as wind and solar. The development of these green plants as well as the future of others such as nuclear or combined cycles will also have their place in the conversation.

Minister Teresa Ribera will address what can await us in the coming months in a context of uncertainty and will give the keys to different contingencies that the government may consider, as well as scenarios of greater or lesser risk to face the coming months in which the commodity prices will continue to give much to talk about.

