Paralympic swimmer Teresa Perales (Zaragoza, 1975) has lost count of the awards she has won throughout her sporting career. On its official website, its record, which has exceeded one hundred trophies since 1998, is mixed with dozens of official recognitions. However, for her, the most important achievement is the confidence in oneself to overcome the challenges. “Success is not winning the gold medal, but having the nose to try”, he says. during an interview at Much to do, CaixaBank’s content program aimed at promoting financial education and increasing the population’s knowledge of basic concepts of personal finance.

At the age of 19, life hit her hard and, due to neuropathy, she lost mobility in her legs and was forced to use a wheelchair. A change that, with effort, he managed to overcome thanks to swimming. “I discovered that freedom that water gives you,” says Perales with a smile. Shortly after immersing herself in this new sport, which she affirms that before reaching her twenties she did not like anything, she began a professional career full of sacrifices that have placed her as one of the most important Spanish athletes in history after winning 26 medals Olympic Games in the last five Paralympic Games. “It is achieved by trying to keep the motivation always on top. Luck also influences a little bit, but staying in time is already a matter of a lot of willpower ”, he says.

Her desire to improve and never give up have never led her to work as a teacher, coach and even as an actress. Achievements that she would not have achieved either, she says, without the support of her loved ones and the companies that have supported her. “Thanks to them I can say that I keep training, that I keep competing and that I keep dreaming of winning medals again in [los Juegos Olímpicos de] Tokyo ”, emphasizes the swimmer.

Facing changes with optimism and launching confidently towards new professional projects as Perales does is one of the tips that Xavier Puig, professor of Economics and Business at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra Barcelona School of Management, offers in Much to do in a supplementary chapter to that of this elite athlete, where she delves into how to safely manage finances in the digital world.

CaixaBank Life, the new financial culture portal

For Much to do Every month during this year, leaders of culture, sports or gastronomy, among others, spend every month to illustrate, with their personal experience, the importance of basic financial concepts such as savings, investments, bank security or finances personal. Voices that are complemented by the vision of an expert in financial culture.

Along with the new program Much to do, the entity has created the new hub CaixaBank Life to improve citizens’ knowledge of financial education with digital content and audiovisual resources, which can be accessed for free through this new generic portal.