The world of sport honors to one of its most important representatives in history. the swimmer Theresa Perales will be recognized this Friday in l’Alcúdia with the COTIF 2021 Good People Award, in a gala that will bring together numerous representatives of social, political, cultural and sports life from both the Valencian territory and the rest of Spain.

The Aragonese prevailed in the final stretch of the Prize to Pau Gasol and Carolina Marín, for which he replaces Alberto Undiano Mallenco in the list of winners of an award that has quickly become one of the most prestigious in Spain. Perales has a history of authentic vertigo. She was recognized with the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports after 26 Paralympic medals at the Paralympic Games in Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020. She has taught physiotherapy and disability at the University of Zaragoza and at summer universities such as those in Teruel or Colindres , in Cantabria.

In World Cups he has 22 medals and 5 world records and adds 37 medals in Europeans. Previously, he also obtained distinctions such as being a member of the Royal Order of Sports Merit in the Grand Cross category, the Infanta Sofía National Sports Award, the Gold Medal for merit at work or the title of Doctor Honoris Causa by the Miguel Hernández University of Elche.

The gala will take place on Friday, May 13, starting at 9:00 p.m. at the Siglo XXI Halls in l’Alcúdia. The jury is made up of the president of the Higher Sports Council, José Manuel Franco Pardo; former Spanish coach Vicente del Bosque; the journalists Iñaki Gabilondo, Alfredo Relaño and Mónica Marchante; former international athletes Ruth Beitia, Theresa Zabell and Anabel Medina; the head of Urology at the Hospital de la Ribera de Alzira, Antonio Benedicto; the rector of the University of Valencia, María Vicenta Mestre Escrivà; the president of the Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Carlos Velasco Carballo; the vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Ana Muñoz Merino; the former pilot of the Spanish Navy Patricia Campos Doménech; former Atlético de Madrid soccer player Ana Rosell; the women’s coach, Jorge Vilda; former players Salvador González ‘Voro’ and Andreu Palop; the president of COTIF, Eliseu Gómez; the cultural promoter Toni Benavent; the mayor of l’Alcúdia, Andreu Salom; and the Professor of Journalism Francesc-Andreu Martínez Gallego.

The COTIF, which in 2022 will be held between July 27 and August 7, grew with an award with which aims to identify, recognize and support all those people or entities that have stood out for their contribution o Dissemination of the positive values ​​of sport, in all its diversity and across its socio-cultural spectrum. From the very beginning, COTIF has been committed to linking football and values: teamwork, respect for others, friendship and fair play, the assumption of responsibilities, learning to deal with frustrations, the importance of effort, the value of truth , the importance of knowing how to win and lose with humility, learning from mistakes, a committed and playful attitude.

The Good People want to recognize all those people who make contributions proactive in spreading the best human values ​​in the world of sport. They want them to be a mirror where COTIF can be seen: mirrors of goodness, self-sacrifice, promotion of humanistic attitudes and the conversion of sport into a path of civilization, far removed from low passions. The award has only one modality and rewards, each year, a person or entity linked to the world of sport, in any of its specialties and in any of its aspects (social, informative, cultural or sports itself). The statuette, which displays the figure of a soccer player in a position to execute a pass or a shot at goal, It is designed by the artist Rafael Ferri Doménech.