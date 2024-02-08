When the time came for Teresa Mannino to enter Sanremo, the first “little problem” arose on the steps for the Sicilian comedian.

Teresa Mannino presents herself as co-host for the third evening of Sanremo Festival. The Sicilian comedian, born Maria Teresa Mannino, has been known for her television sketches since the days of Zelig Circus, where she later also became a presenter. But when she arrived on the Ariston stage, the actress did not want to go down the stairs, naturally causing hilarity in the audience. What happened?

It seems, in fact, that Teresa Mannino shows that she has problems with heights, but not only. Emotion can play tricks on you, even at levels of experience like yours. Once the time came to bring in the co-host of the third evening, the first funniest moment since the beginning of the evening also arrived. Amadeus began by saying:

There coco it hasn't revealed itself yet, but it's time to present it. She will give us moments of absolute fun and sympathy, because the girl is nice, her name is a guarantee, I ask you for a big round of applause. Ladies and gentlemen from Sicily with fury Teresa Mannino.

The Sicilian actress therefore presents herself for the first time at the Ariston, and wastes no time entertain the audience in the room and at home who is admiring her with her soft white dress. Mannino begins like this:

Sanremo is loved, Ama is loved, everyone loves each other, but I'm not going down. These stairs are useless, because there are eight other entrances, behind here there are people praying, anxious.

The Sanremo stairs they are a sort of “symbolic moment” that passes through the generations of fans and viewers who have seen the Festival.

The staircase offered moments of surprise and amazement, others less happy with rather impressive stumbles and falls. In fact, the Sicilian actress asks for the public's support and explains his hesitation to move along the brilliant and imposing staircase.

I don't go down because I got new, progressive glasses and I don't understand what the right angle is to go down the stairs. I only get off if the Sanremo public asks me to.

At the end, the comedian descends the stairs to the rhythm of a theme song written especially for her.

Think of the whole world, all of Italy watching Sanremo and what does it see? The two of us. In Sanremo more noses than flowers. Go start the comments on the clothes, I thank my stylist who is the stylist of Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama and Teresa Mannino.

In Press conference he had declared that being in Sanremo was “like a game”. But he remains aware of the magnitude of the event and the importance of the event. The final line of this “tiring” descent from the Ariston steps also bears witness to this.