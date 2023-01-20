Here are the words of the daughter of the woman killed by her partner, who later committed suicide

Regarding the femicide of Teresa Di Tondothe woman who lost her life at the hands of companywho then took his own life in the garden of the cottage in the countryside, speaks there daughter orphaned of a mother. The girl, facing too great a bereavement and loss, has harsh words even towards the man who took away the affection of the most important woman in her life.

Dear mum, never, ever would I have thought of dedicating a letter to you in this dramatic situation. There are no words for what happened, you can’t understand how much I suffer just thinking about what happened to you.

Thus the daughter of the 44-year-old woman who died in Trani, at the hands of her partner Massimo Petrelli, writes to her mother, in a letter dedicated to her, after the 52-year-old man who said he loved her took her away from the affection of his loved ones, before taking his own life.

No one deserves such treatment, especially you, after what you did for me and for the person who took your life. He was doubly selfish, he didn’t even think about me.

So writes the girl who lost her mother at the hands of her partner.

Teresa Di Tondo, the words of her daughter