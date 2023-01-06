The new heartbreaking hypothesis on the crime of Teresa Spanò: the possibility is not excluded that her daughter may have stunned her before killing her

A new heartbreaking hypothesis has emerged in the last few hours on the crime of Teresa Spano, the possibility is not excluded that the daughter may have stunned her before ending her life. However, this hypothesis can only find confirmation after the first results of the autopsy.

The examination on the woman’s body is foreseen in the next days. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old is in one secure facilityunder close surveillance, pending the hearing to validate the detention.

From what has emerged so far, upon the arrival of the agents near the body of the young mother, some were found medicine bottles. To be precise, a pack of Toradola powerful pain reliever and one of Minianssedative hypnotic drug.

The daughter in a first call to 112 has admitted what had happened at home. However, when the agents arrived at the house, she changed her story. She said who her mother was life takenusing those very medicines.

Consequently, the possibility is not excluded that the girl may have put those vials, like stagingin order to confirm the hypothesis she herself told.

Teresa Spanò’s body is currently in the morgue of the local hospital. The autopsy is expected in the coming days and it will be only this exam, to give confirmations about what happened in the house and if the woman took those medicines.

The crime of Teresa Spanò committed by her daughter

The sad episode took place at dawn last year Monday 2 January. Precisely in the house where the two lived, in via Butera, a bathroomin the province of Palermo.

From the story of the neighbors the relationship between mother and daughter was very quarrelsome. In fact, the last quarrel took place inlast night life of Teresa Spanò and then total silence. Until the police arrived in the neighborhood, with sirens blaring.

The 17-year-old’s father had them leave long ago. Now, however, the motive behind this crime is not well known, but only further investigations will shed light on what happened.