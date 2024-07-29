Teresa Franquesa Codinach did not speak to people who suffer from eco-anxiety to start writing her book, it was the other way around. She was encouraged to publish it in April after meeting many adults and young people around her with this discomfort. She is 68 years old, lives in Barcelona, ​​is a biologist and has a master’s degree in Social Psychology. After a long professional career dedicated to teaching, scientific communication, land use planning and environmental management, she delves into the environmental crisis and the human concerns associated with it, convinced that there is still time to reverse the situation. The manual Climate change and eco-anxiety It is presented as a guide to practical responses to find effective ways to face this challenge without damaging mental health.

Ask. What is eco-anxiety?

Answer. Eco-anxiety brings together a number of difficult emotions that many people feel when they become aware of the seriousness of climate change. It may not be the most appropriate name because it is neither a disorder nor a pathology. It is a sensible response and a logical uneasiness in the face of the anguish caused by the environmental crisis. It should be understood as a warning alarm to take action. If these feelings disrupt personal life, therapy may be advisable, although it is not usually an unsustainable discomfort. Lack of knowledge about the cause and solutions to climate change also influences this anxiety. Many people need someone to tell them that nothing serious is going to happen and, as Voltaire said, uncertainty is uncomfortable, but certainty, in many cases, is absurd. You don’t know what will happen and you have to learn to live with it.

P. What are the symptoms that warn of climate anxiety?

R. These are different emotions. Chronic worry and fear of what might happen to oneself, loved ones and future generations, helplessness and discouragement when faced with the individual’s difficulty in stopping the situation, sadness when seeing the landscape of one’s birth changed, rage and anger when considering that others are not doing what they should do or guilt when feeling that one is not acting well. All of this can lead to the inability to sleep, lack of appetite, apathy or relationship problems if the environment does not get involved in fighting climate change.

P. Which population sector does it hit hardest?

R. Young people who are more sensitive to this issue and know that they will have to live through some disturbing years. They are still learning to manage their emotional intelligence and experience everything with greater intensity. In addition, the study Impact of climate on mental healthconducted by climate psychology professor Caroline Hickman, after surveying more than 10,000 people aged between 16 and 25 in 10 different countries, revealed that 80% of children were concerned about global warming, more than half felt sadness, helplessness and guilt.

P. Has the general idea that summer is associated with happiness changed in recent years due to the environmental crisis?

R. I don’t know. In 2003, the philosopher Glenn Albrecht studied some Australian valleys full of mines and highlighted the deep anguish suffered by the local population due to the erosion of the relief and the landscape. Since the excavations began, these residents no longer had the same sense of belonging; they felt that they belonged nowhere. Albrecht called this feeling solastalgia, which now in summer can also be the sadness of returning to the village on holiday and seeing that you have lost the environment to which you feel you belonged after a brutal drought or after the disappearance of the glacier on the mountain you always visited. Climate change can erode people’s very identity. We have all thought at some point that a place is no longer what it was when we return to it.

P. Is eco-anxiety greater during the summer period?

R. There is no evidence. What is certain is that the consequences of climate change intensify in July and August and it is not unreasonable to think that concern may increase. Heat waves and fires put people on the ropes, even more so if they have already experienced their effects before. But, without a doubt, one of the great problems of summer is that many people are left alone in their neighbourhoods and cannot share their concern or take collective action to stop it. Loneliness greatly influences eco-anxiety because one of the most frequent sensations is thinking that nothing can be done.

Teresa Franquesa Codinach, in the gardens of the University of Barcelona on July 2. Gianluca Battista

P. How do you combat this anxiety?

R. Emotions must be accepted so that they can be alleviated. They provide information that is important to listen to. It is necessary to move from individual concern to collective action and not to feel guilt but responsibility. A person does everything they can, but it does not depend on them alone. They must have realistic objectives and be aware that governments and large companies assume greater responsibility. Therefore, they must be held accountable. Between individual work, collective activities and mobilization against administrations and private entities, a range of possibilities opens up to undertake transformative actions by joining with other people: agroecological cooperatives, the exchange of school books or the installation of photovoltaic panels in the neighborhood community. There are also many other possible alternatives.

P. Why do you address the importance of educating the climate palate in your book?

R. We need to change our eating habits to save a lot of emissions. The production of red meat can produce between 10 and 50 times more greenhouse gases than that of vegetables. We don’t have to stop eating it, but we can reduce our consumption, buy local products to avoid transport emissions, reject processed foods and avoid wasting food.

P. Can climate anxiety be prevented at the earliest stages of development?

R. Yes. In childhood, it is not advisable to worry children with responsibilities that they should not assume because they do not have the capacity to understand and act. It is better to put them in contact with nature so that they enjoy it, love it and want to protect it. Little by little, responsible habits can be taught, such as always turning off the lights or saving water. In adolescence, it is important to accompany and address the climatic concerns of young people.

P. When did people start talking about eco-anxiety in Spain?

R. This term began to be heard internationally in the 2010s and in this country it became more important between 2018 and 2019, when extreme weather events intensified and more people became concerned and mobilised because the first large demonstrations against climate change took place. Every year the record rise in temperatures is broken, there is no shortage of climatic consequences and warnings that this is serious either: deaths caused by heat waves, floods, impacts on ecosystems and large fires. Despite everything, change is still possible. We too write the future.

