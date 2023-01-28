CR Sunday, January 29, 2023, 00:57



The journalist Teresa Cobo de la Hera (Bilbao, 1967), to date deputy director of El Diario Montañés, will become the first woman to direct Diario La Rioja in its 134-year history from February 1. Cobo succeeds José Luis Prusén, who culminates a career of more than four decades of professional dedication to journalism, the last two at the head of the editorial staff of this newspaper.

Teresa Cobo, a graduate in Journalism and a Master’s in Journalism from El Correo-UPV, comes to Diario La Rioja after a long professional career, developed entirely at Vocento, which began at the newspaper Hoy de Extremadura. Subsequently, Cobo de la Hera joined the staff of the newspaper La Verdad, in which she held various positions until she became the director of the newspaper’s delegation in Alicante.

After passing through La Verdad, Cobo joined El Diario Montañés in 2008 as editor-in-chief and later became sub-director. In the Cantabrian capital, in addition to dealing with daily information management, she has coordinated numerous editorial projects and has paid special attention to the introduction of new forms of multimedia teamwork. The new director of La Rioja is also the author of three books.

José Luis Prusén (1959) leaves the company after twenty years in charge of the newsroom. Prusén, a graduate in Information Sciences from the University of Navarra, also attended ICADE’s Senior Management Program. Until he joined the La Rioja newspaper in 1999 as deputy director, he had spent the bulk of his professional career in León, where he was, among other tasks, director of La Crónica de León and press officer for the Provincial Council. In August 2003, José Luis Prusén took over from José María Esteban as head of the Diario LA RIOJA.