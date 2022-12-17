In an attempt to get rid of the wedding ring, Teresa Cilia came up with a very original idea

As is already known to the world of gossip, the marriage between Theresa Cilia and Salvatore Di Carlo has come to an end. The romance between the former contestants of Men and women it was consumed between poisons and numerous accusations. However, not everyone is aware of the fate of the girl’s wedding ring. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without a shadow of a doubt, most people know Teresa Cilia for being a celebrity competitor Of Men and women. At the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, the woman concluded her journey by making her choice fall on Salvatore DiCarlo with whom she later got married. However, now their marriage has come to an end and their love story did not end in the best way.

In light of this, the cilia, in an attempt to free itself from wedding ring which was supposed to representeverlasting love with her ex-husband Salvatore Di Carlo, she thought of aidea very original.

Teresa Cilia transforms the wedding ring into a rosary

According to what she herself said on social media, the former tronista thought of converting the ring into a rosary with the purpose of relying again on Jesus. These were hers words:

I had my faith fixed and now it’s a Rosary. I did this because I didn’t like the idea of ​​keeping it preserved since it’s a blessed ring, much less of going to sell it, because it wouldn’t seem right to me for what it was. So I decided to make it mine, to wear it on the other hand anyway, but it still has a value for me now that it will always remind me of my wedding obviously, but at the same time I once again entrusted myself to Jesus. So I did it a Rosary, I’m happy with it, I took it the day before yesterday.

The woman finished hers speech specifying that it is a personal choice which may or may not be shared: